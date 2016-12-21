Pretrial set for brothers accused of stabbing man to death in local park

Two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death at Maumee Bay State Park were back in court Wednesday.

Another pretrial hearing has been set for the Clark brothers on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

18-year-old Elijah and 22-year-old Maurice are accused of stabbing 24-year-old Karl Avery to death at a fireworks display over the summer.

The last time in court, Maurice changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge ordered a mental evaluation for Maurice after he entered the new plea, but it seems as though that evaluation did not come back in Maurice's favor. His attorney requested that he take a second evaluation for a second opinion.

Maurice also asked the judge if he and his brother can be together at their hearings from here on out. The judge denied that request stating it was a security threat.

The brothers will be back in court separately next month.

