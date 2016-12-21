Woman dead following crash in Wood Co.

A Fostoria woman is dead following a two-car crash Wednesday morning in Wood County.

According to the press release, the Wood County Sheriff's Office received a call around 7:15 a.m., reporting that a semi and van collided on State Route 199 between DeWitt and Bradner.

Stephanie Bishop, 32, who driving the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, Daniel Gilliland, 65, did not sustain any injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and charges are pending at this time.

