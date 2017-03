The holiday weekend is shaping up to a mild one with highs into the 40's each day.

Roads will remain just wet with any passing showers ending early Saturday morning. A passing shower is possible on Christmas Day.

The warmer weather may not dampen our chances for a White Christmas though. All we need is a snow covered ground on Christmas morning to qualify.

From the First Alert Weather Team - Merry Christmas!

