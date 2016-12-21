Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Dec. 11, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson first sits down with the mayor of Toledo, Paula Hicks-Hudson, to talk about her thoughts on the condition of the city after her first few years in office.

Following a quick break, Jerry and Mayor Hicks-Hudson discuss the possibility of a regional water authority coming in 2017.

Finally, WTOL’s own sports anchor Jordan Strack makes an appearance to talk about the College Football Playoff. In a fun rivalry, Jerry is a true Buckeye fan, while Jordan roots for the Wolverines up north.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.