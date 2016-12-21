Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Dec. 4, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson first visits with Sgt. Greg Mahlman with the Toledo Police Department, following an attack at The Ohio State University after Thanksgiving weekend. Together they discuss the protocol for an “active shooter” situation.

Next, Ohio accounts for more opioid deaths than any other state. It’s an epidemic of epic proportions, and Jerry invited Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski to discuss what is being done to fight the issue.

Then, Jerry visits with the mayor of Sylvania, Craig Stough, to talk about the price increase in tap water for Sylvania Township that will happen in 2017.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

