Stranger gifts $100 bills to women at Ohio laundry business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Several patrons at an Ohio self-service laundry facility say they were sweetly surprised when a stranger handed them holiday cards, then stunned to discover the gift inside - a $100 bill in each card.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hVd206 ) reports a woman walked into the business south of downtown Columbus on Sunday evening and handed cards to four women who were there, telling the last one simply, "Merry Christmas." Then the stranger disappeared before they could thank her.

That generosity alleviated an immediate financial problem for one recipient, who says she had an auto-insurance bill due the next day and was worried about balancing that with Christmas dinner this week.

Two other women who received cards said the money helps them provide gifts for their families.

