Stranger gifts $100 bills to women at Ohio laundry business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Several patrons at an Ohio self-service laundry facility say they were sweetly surprised when a stranger handed them holiday cards, then stunned to discover the gift inside - a $100 bill in each card.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hVd206 ) reports a woman walked into the business south of downtown Columbus on Sunday evening and handed cards to four women who were there, telling the last one simply, "Merry Christmas." Then the stranger disappeared before they could thank her.
That generosity alleviated an immediate financial problem for one recipient, who says she had an auto-insurance bill due the next day and was worried about balancing that with Christmas dinner this week.
Two other women who received cards said the money helps them provide gifts for their families.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The commission that oversees fishing on Lake Erie is allowing a big increase in the number of walleye and yellow perch that can be caught this year.More >>
The commission that oversees fishing on Lake Erie is allowing a big increase in the number of walleye and yellow perch that can be caught this year.More >>
Next Week, there will be chances for warmth, as well as rain and more cool lake breeze days.More >>
Next Week, there will be chances for warmth, as well as rain and more cool lake breeze days.More >>
A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby's 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.More >>
A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby's 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.More >>
Failure of the Republican bill to overhaul Obama's health care law is welcomed by many governors, primarily in states that had expanded Medicaid.More >>
Failure of the Republican bill to overhaul Obama's health care law is welcomed by many governors, primarily in states that had expanded Medicaid.More >>
A federal judge says a lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience widespread segregation when forced to receive services in institutions can proceed.More >>
A federal judge says a lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience widespread segregation when forced to receive services in institutions can proceed.More >>