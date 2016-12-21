Foul smell reported throughout Columbus area, source unknown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbia Gas of Ohio was unable to find the source of an obnoxious odor that spurred nearly 1,000 calls from central Ohio residents complaining about the phantom smell.
The utility released a statement that said complaints regarding the stench of rotten eggs or natural gas throughout the Columbus area started coming in around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Division spokeswoman Rebecca Diehm says calls continued throughout the day as the utility's technicians investigated reports of the mysterious odor.
Weather officials have said the smell could be traced to temperature inversion, a weather phenomenon not uncommon for central Ohio during the winter
Temperature inversion occurs when warm air tops cooler flows, trapping pollutants and pungent smells closer to the ground.
Columbus Gas says customers are doing the right thing by notifying the utility.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The commission that oversees fishing on Lake Erie is allowing a big increase in the number of walleye and yellow perch that can be caught this year.More >>
The commission that oversees fishing on Lake Erie is allowing a big increase in the number of walleye and yellow perch that can be caught this year.More >>
Next Week, there will be chances for warmth, as well as rain and more cool lake breeze days.More >>
Next Week, there will be chances for warmth, as well as rain and more cool lake breeze days.More >>
A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby's 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.More >>
A North Carolina sheriff says a newborn and the baby's 2-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death.More >>
Failure of the Republican bill to overhaul Obama's health care law is welcomed by many governors, primarily in states that had expanded Medicaid.More >>
Failure of the Republican bill to overhaul Obama's health care law is welcomed by many governors, primarily in states that had expanded Medicaid.More >>
A federal judge says a lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience widespread segregation when forced to receive services in institutions can proceed.More >>
A federal judge says a lawsuit claiming Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities experience widespread segregation when forced to receive services in institutions can proceed.More >>