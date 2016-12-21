Foul smell reported throughout Columbus area, source unknown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbia Gas of Ohio was unable to find the source of an obnoxious odor that spurred nearly 1,000 calls from central Ohio residents complaining about the phantom smell.

The utility released a statement that said complaints regarding the stench of rotten eggs or natural gas throughout the Columbus area started coming in around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Division spokeswoman Rebecca Diehm says calls continued throughout the day as the utility's technicians investigated reports of the mysterious odor.

Weather officials have said the smell could be traced to temperature inversion, a weather phenomenon not uncommon for central Ohio during the winter

Temperature inversion occurs when warm air tops cooler flows, trapping pollutants and pungent smells closer to the ground.

Columbus Gas says customers are doing the right thing by notifying the utility.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.