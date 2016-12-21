Police: Tourniquet kit, quick thinking saved Ohio officer

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Dayton say doctors believe quick thinking by an officer and a tourniquet kit likely saved the life of another officer struck by a motorist on Interstate 75 last week.

Police say Officer Byron Branch is still recovering from extensive injuries he suffered on Friday.

Branch was outside of his cruiser responding to a crash when a driver lost control and struck the rookie officer's vehicle.

Police Chief Richard Biehl says another Dayton officer used a tourniquet kit on the bleeding officer, saving his life.

Biehl says the kits have been carried by Dayton police officers since 2014 and have been used a handful but never on an injured officer.

He tells the Dayton Daily News it's too early to say if charges will be brought against the driver.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

