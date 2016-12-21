Toledo police investigate three separate shootings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police investigate three separate shootings

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within 12 hours of each other.

Police say James Lyon, 26, was shot walking down Uptown near Macomber around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. He took himself to the hospital, suffering a single gunshot wound in the leg. 

Then, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kevin Lovett, 18, was shot in the 1800 block of Wyndhurst. Police found Lovett suffering from three gunshot wounds. They think the shooting may be drug related.

The third shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. when Sparquaja Fields was shot in the 800 block of Walnut Street. 

The conditions of all victims are unknown.

No arrests have been made. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly