Toledo police investigate three separate shootings

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police are investigating two separate shootings that happened within 12 hours of each other.

Police say James Lyon, 26, was shot walking down Uptown near Macomber around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. He took himself to the hospital, suffering a single gunshot wound in the leg.

Then, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kevin Lovett, 18, was shot in the 1800 block of Wyndhurst. Police found Lovett suffering from three gunshot wounds. They think the shooting may be drug related.

The third shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. when Sparquaja Fields was shot in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

The conditions of all victims are unknown.

No arrests have been made.

