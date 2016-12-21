Woman hit, killed by car crossing street in south Toledo identified

One woman is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the road Tuesday night.

The incident happened in front of the Stop & Go gas station on Airport Highway in south Toledo around 8:30 p.m.

Amanda Wallace, 39, was taken to a hospital and died that morning.

Police say James Young was driver of the car, and they are still investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that the crash was a hit-and-run. Police have since stated that the driver remained on scene.

