Washington Township's "Polar Express" delivers gifts to needy family

An illuminated fire truck called the Polar Express made a special delivery to a family in need Tuesday, courtesy of the Washington Township Fire Department.

"It couldn't mean more, I mean like in today's world to receive this amount of help, and support," said Dean Perry. "For our community to chip in it's great."

Dean Perry and Stephanie Ryan have two little girls.

They lost everything they had in a house fire last month. Since the fire, they've been staying with family.

But they felt the support from the entire community. One by one, people with the fire and police departments helped deliver gifts.

"The kids are happy, I'm happy," Perry said. "I cried like three times so it's wonderful."

"I don't really know what i would have done for these two without it," said Stephanie Ryan. "And my daughters are having the time of their life out here and it means everything to them. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts "

Jim Binienda, the Washington Township Fire Chief, says they wanted to pick a family who needed a little help during the holidays. And when they responded to this family's fire, the department knew they wanted to give back.

Binienda said, "With a incident like this where they lost their home and lost all their belongings, so we thought this would be the thing to do."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.