Family hoping for closure in 2-year-old case

A Toledo family is hoping for closure in the murder of their husband and grandfather on the two-year anniversary of his death.

Issac King Junior, or Ike as they called him, was killed in his driveway December 20, 2014. While his murder remains unsolved his family continues to pray for answers.

They held a vigil in his memory Tuesday, lighting candles and releasing balloons to remember Ike’s life.

"Papa Ike we love you and we wish you were here,” said Queen Stokes, Ike’s five-year old granddaughter. “We pray for you and we love you."

"We just love and miss him,” added Brenda King, Ike’s wife of 22 years. “We hope and pray that whoever did it would please turn themselves in because we are going through a lot."

If you have any information on the murder of Ike King Junior you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

