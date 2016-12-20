Pedestrian hit by a car on Airport and Angola - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian hit by a car on Airport and Angola

TOLEDO, OH

A person was struck by a car Tuesday night in south Toledo.

The accident happened on Airport and Angola around 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the person hit is unknown.

The accident is still under investigation.

