Man indicted in court after hitting woman with car

Brione Smith was indicted in court Friday on an aggravated vehicular assault charge.

Smith, 24, was arrested after he hit Carla Bratton as she crossed the road at Broadway and South Avenue on Dec. 20.

Bratton broke several bones in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

Police say Smith had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before driving.

When Smith appeared in court last week following the accident, he was also charged with driving without a license and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. His bond was set at $50,000.

