Ohio man says strangers can program his home's Christmas lights

One Ohio man is trusting strangers to make his house look good this Christmas, as he’s letting them control his home’s holiday light show.

Tony Hammond has been working on the programming and hardware for several years.

The lights can be programmed by anyone from anywhere in the world and viewed online.

"The website actually shows where everybody is coming from, and I have had people from France and Denver, Colorado, and China and Russia, the Netherlands,” Hammond said. “The first day I tried this I put one little message on Facebook, and I had 800 people changing the lights in one evening which is a little bit crazy but it was a lot of fun."

The light show can be programmed between 5 p.m. and midnight every day until Jan. 7.

Click here for the link.

