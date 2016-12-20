Council member pitches resolution for regional water authority

Cities like Perrysburg and Sylvania are just two customers that get Toledo water and threatened to walk away if Toledo doesn’t get onboard with a regional water authority.

Tuesday, a member of Toledo City Council formally pitched a resolution of support during the council meeting.

Council members did not vote on the resolution, but member Lindsay Webb says this is the start of more things to come. In two weeks, a big meeting is planned.

Supporters of a regional water authority say it would give everyone who gets Toledo water the same rate and same say in the process.

Lucas County Commissioners, Perrysburg and Sylvania have already passed a resolution of support. Now, they’re looking for Toledo to do the same.

Webb says there are minor changes to the resolution Toledo is considering, but it’s basically the same as the resolutions others have passed. The biggest difference rests on the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

"We own the facilities, we have debt on the facilities, and more improvements need to be made and more debt needs to be issued,” Webb said. “So we need to make sure any resolution that we have kind of takes into consideration the status of things as they are.”

Webb says it won’t be just to talk about the resolution before council, but to really dig into the status of such an authority and ongoing discussions.

She says the deadline given to Toledo by the other communities to respond is Jan. 11.

