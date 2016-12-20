Paul Mitchell cosmetology students bring smiles to local nursing home

Students wanting a career in cosmetology got a lesson in giving back.

Booked with appointments, busy with classes and finishing their required hours, the holiday season is busy for future professionals at Paul Mitchell the School in Toledo.

Learning to cut, color, style and more, these students know their work can give a fresh perspective,

“It can change it totally. We will be their day makers,” said Ward. “Yes, they’re going to be happy. They’re going to feel about themselves. They’re going to look fabulous,” says Ward.

Tuesday, Paul Mitchell students took a field trip to Kingston Assisted Living in Sylvania to learn lessons that go beyond the chair.

“Create that connection and that relationship and help these seniors that maybe don’t have the family to come see them or get out for the holidays and at least help them stay warm inside,” said Admissions Leader Marchelle Wendler.

This is a nationwide effort by the Paul Mitchell School to go out into the community to make friends.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.