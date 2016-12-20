Murder investigation of UT student continues as homicide rate increases

Tuesday, the funeral for murdered 18-year-old University of Toledo student Logan Green took place, as police continue to investigate what exactly happened to him.

Lt. Dan Gerken, Toledo Police Department, say Logan was found stabbed to death in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Alexis Road.

"We're processing everything we can with that car, the contents of it, like we normally would through search warrants," said Gerken. "Car's the crime scene that we're handling right now."

As detectives work to figure out exactly what happened to Logan, Lt. Gerken is encouraging people to reach out.

"Anybody with information who knows, knows him, are friends with him, somebody has to know what happened to him," said Gerken. "We just need the information so we can follow up on it, so if anybody wants to help, they can get a hold of Crime Stopper (419-255-1111), they can get a hold of the Detective Bureau (419-245-3142)."

Unfortunately, Logan's murder joins dozens of others in Toledo in 2016.

Back in September, the number of homicides was 23. In December, it's 37.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says the most recent number includes two people who were shot several years ago and passed away this year, and the Coroner's Office classified the deaths as homicides.

"I will tell you, the last month, month and a half, has been pretty hard. A lot of work on the detectives, a lot of work on the sergeants; it's been difficult," said Lt. Gerken.

A good Christmas present? Justice for the families of those who have been killed.

"We have several unsolved homicides. Whatever information they can get to us, you know, we'll follow up. We'd like, you know, we obviously we want to solve every, every crime we can," said Lt. Gerken.



