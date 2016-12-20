Findlay homeless shelter to receive donation match for last week of December

How would you like to double your donation towards a good cause? The Findlay City Mission is offering just that next week to cover some important costs.

The Findlay City Mission is currently at capacity. With that capacity comes a higher cost for offering shelter and food to those who need it this holiday season.

An anonymous financial donor has offered to match every donation made towards the mission in the last week of December up to $10,000.

The Findlay City Mission is able to house around 80 people, and they are currently housing 70 adults and 15 children. The mission also offers 3 meal a day, laundry services and classes.

The donation match promotion is an attempt to get the mission ahead financially to combat the holiday spending hangover.

"So in January, we do see a little bit of a dip in financial donations, people recovering from the holidays," said Joy Barger, Director of Development with the City Mission. "And to have the 2017 year starting with such a bang of an additional $10,000 would be amazing."

All donations are tax deductible. Visit the Findlay City Mission website to donate online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.