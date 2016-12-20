Universities respond to conceal carry amendment

If you're a licensed gun owner, you could soon carry your gun into places you aren't normally allowed.

A new law signed Tuesday by Governor Kasich could allow licensed concealed carry gun owners to bring their firearms in more locations, including college campuses.

The expansion of Ohio's conceal carry law allows gun owners with a conceal carry permit to carry in multiple places where they were once prohibited. These include school safety zones, public areas of airports, certain government facilities, certain private aircraft, day cares, and colleges and universities.

The law does allow for any governing entities to have the final approval for their locations though.

In a written statement, Bowling Green State University responded to the new law saying:

It is important to understand that the law maintains the prohibition on carrying concealed on college campuses. It allows, but does not require, the Boards of Trustees to adopt a policy permitting concealed carry. The BGSU Board of Trustees will carefully consider its options and act in the best interests of our students and the University community.



Leaders at the University of Toledo say they have no intention of changing its current policy that prohibits concealed carry on campus, and deadly weapons in university buildings and venues will continue to be strictly prohibited.

The expanded aspects of the conceal carry law won't take full effect for three months.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.