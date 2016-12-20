Coalition threatens to sue EPA over Lake Erie cleanup

The cleanup of Lake Erie could go to court. That's what a group of clean water advocates is warning.

It comes from a coalition of fishing boat captains, sportsmen’s groups, businesses along Lake Erie and environmental and conservation leaders. They sent a notice of intent to file a lawsuit to U.S. EPA administrator Gina McCarthy.

It's a threat to file a citizen suit against the U.S. EPA over the Clean Water Act.

The group claims the U.S. EPA did not follow its obligations under the law. They say the EPA did not accept or deny Ohio's and Michigan's decisions on whether Lake Erie is impaired.

Last month, Michigan declared that their water wasn't meeting clean water standards, but state of Ohio leaders refused to list Ohio waters as impaired.

Lake Erie Waterkeeper and executive director of the Lake Erie Foundation, Sandy Bihn, said the U.S. EPA now has 60 days to respond to the notice. If not, the suit will go forward, with the goal of forcing the EPA to declare the western basin impaired.

“There's a lot of people that are saying you guys need to act, and Obama is a Great Lakes president. He really ought to help to protect Lake Erie before he leaves and everyone agrees it's impaired. I mean you could hardly say it's not," Bihn said.

The Lake Erie Foundation, Lake Erie Charter Boat Association and the National Wildlife Federation are among the groups threatening to sue.

All want action now, because they don't think the incoming Trump administration will be willing to declare the lake impaired.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.