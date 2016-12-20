Hospital emergency rooms see increase in patients from icy sidewalks, streets

Most people are looking forward to the warm up that's coming, but there is still a danger out there. Local hospital emergency rooms are filling up fast with injured patients.

You might think your driveway or sidewalk are in good shape, but one look at a sidewalk on Harvard Boulevard on Glendale in south Toledo could be an eye-opener. A large path of ice there could send someone to the hospital.

There are dangerous layers of ice, even on sidewalks that have been getting a lot of attention from shovels and salt.



“It's sunny and bright and you think it's okay. And number one, you don't realize it's five degrees out and number two, you don't realize it's an ice sheet right outside your door,” said Kris Brickman, MD, of the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The emergency room there has seen a 30 percent increase in patients suffering from falls on the ice or snow.

What's easier to see on a sunny afternoon, becomes black ice when the sun goes down.

Dr. Brickman added, “What we've seen here has just been the bumps and bruises, twisted ankles, fall on your elbows, fall on your hand. You know minor injuries. But fortunately nothing major.”

But over at ProMedica Flower Hospital, ER doctors have seen broken bones in hands and forearms from people trying to break their fall.

If you or someone you know hits their head, that's when to take it most seriously.

Mark Guzzo, MD, of Flower Hospital, said, “Certainly the red flags, in terms of loss of consciousness, if someone is not acting like their normal self, or they're confused, or feeling dizzy, or nausea and begin to vomit, those are all red flags that people should come in and seek medical attention.”



Even with warmer weather coming, winter does not even begin until Wednesday.

The ice will be back. Dr. Guzzo had advice for keeping yourself safe.

“Wearing sensible shoes, try not going out alone, particularly if you have underlying medical conditions that impair your mobility,” Dr. Guzzo said.

Dr. Brickman from UTMC said he is most concerned about the elderly. He said their balance isn't anywhere near what it was when they were younger and they're actually ten times more likely to fall.

