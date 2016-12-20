TPD to sell calendars featuring dogs from K9 Unit

If you are looking for an extra stocking stuffer this Christmas, Toledo police has the perfect gift for you.

The K9 Unit of TPD received so many requests for a calendar, the department finally decided to put one together.

The twelve K9 officers are often put in dangerous situations to protect their fellow officers. After the death of K9 Falko, the Toledo community has shown a special affection for the unit through various fundraisers.

"This community has show they have a love for dogs in general, and we do a lot with them throughout the community," said Lt. Brian Twining of the TPD K9 Unit. "People are able to touch them, play with them, see them. So I think that has generated a lot of interest."

However, with such a large K9 unit comes extra expenses. Food alone costs between $40 to $60 a month per dog.

To help alleviate those costs and meet public demand, TPD will begin to selling calendars and tee shirts for $15 each.

"When you have the numbers that we have, just the food bill is exorbitant," Twining said. "We also have medical bills that are unforeseen. We just had two dogs that had tooth injuries that needed to be fixed or replaced. So it all goes to help off set that cost a little bit."

There is only 200 calendars and tee shirts each. If you are interested in buying one, they go on sale Wednesday in the safety building beginning at noon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.