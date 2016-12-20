Glass City Marathon will donate money raised to children's hospital

The Mercy Health Glass City Marathon made a big announcement Tuesday.

The race director announced that all of the money from the kids’ marathon races will be donated to the children’s hospital.

To celebrate, race ambassadors and Toledo firefighters took a visit to the kids at the hospital.

“You can’t ever go wrong with kids in hospitals, and seeing kids out there running and racing and getting healthy, it works out well. I have two daughters, they both run races with me,” said Brian Hackenburg, race ambassador and firefighter.

The goal is to have 1,000 kids run the race, which would raise $10,000 for the hospital.

“It’s pretty special, because even if you’re not sick in the hospital, you can make sure other people are feeling happy during the holidays,” said Courtney Yarbarough, a patient a Mercy Health.

Yarbarough says she hopes to cheer on the runners in April.

