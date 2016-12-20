Friends of Cora Campbell raising money for her kids

Friends of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her baby are trying to turn the tragedy into something positive.

Cora Campbell, 32, was shot and killed last Friday. Her husband is in jail facing charges in her murder.

At a Club Evolution, an establishment Cora loved visiting, offered to help collect items for her children.

The 10-year-old and 10-month-old boys are currently in the care of family.

Pictures on Cora's Facebook page shows she was very involved in her kids lives. Family caring for her 10-year-old say he is doing well and remembering the great memories he had with his mother.

Now Cora's friends are collecting gift cards, toys, and clothes for her children.

“It’s a Cora drive, but also bring whatever you want to bring," said Shanez Henry Allen. "You know, it’s a family as a whole, because we have lost two lives here…and it was only right to just come together as one and let the family know we’ve got you..."

Club Evolution on Reynolds and Nebraska and Our Brother's Place on Huron have boxes set up. Staff will take cash and gift card donations that will be used to help the children.

