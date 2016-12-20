Toledo library named Passport Acceptance Facility of the Year

Planning a trip out of the country in 2017? Lucky for you, in Toledo, you can find the no. 1 passport acceptance facility in the country, as named by the U.S. Department of State.

In a letter addressed to Cathy Bartel, manager of circulation and library materials use, was informed that out of more than 7,300 passport acceptance facilities nationwide, Toledo Lucas County Public Library “clearly stood out to the National Awards Committee as the most outstanding,” according to the press release. Other facilities in the running included post offices and BMVs.

“I think really what sets us aside was our customer service,” said Ben Malczewski, media relations coordinator. “I think this process can be anxiety inducing for many people, but things you can expect from the library on a daily basis are our friendliness and patience.”

Susan Brown is the lead passport application acceptance agent in that department.

“We’ve been doing this 2012, so in the last four and a half year – so far this year, we’re up to 1,200. So we can see anywhere from 100 people a month,” Brown said.

The letter from the state department says the library serves as a model for places where people can get there passport photos taken and fill out an application.

Both Bartel and Brown have been invited to Washington, D.C., to accept the award at the National Acceptance Facilities Awards Ceremony on Jan. 24.

For any questions regarding Library Passport Services, click here, or call the information line at 419-259-5200.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.