Toledo police investigate Sunoco robbery in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking into a robbery at a west Toledo gas station.

It happened at the Sunoco on West Sylvania Monday morning.

Police reports show the suspect walked into the location and robbed the clerk.

There is no word as to what was stolen.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

