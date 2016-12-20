OSHP 'Lights for Lives' campaign underway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's "Lights for Lives" program is underway, meaning troopers are on the lookout for drivers breaking the law.

"It's a multi-agency effort with over 30 agencies participating currently. The effort is to get out and enforce traffic laws and try to save lives," said Sergeant Shawn Fosgate with OSHP.

The campaign goes from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, as traffic builds ahead of the holiday. So for drivers breaking the law on the road, expect to see those police lights.

"Just asking drivers to follow traffic laws," said Fosgate. "Make sure you're wearing your safety belt. Don't drive impaired. Have a sober driver and just be smart to the road."

Even after the campaign wraps up Thursday, Troopers will still be keeping a close eye on the roads as the official holiday travel season begins Friday.

Last year, nine people died on Ohio roads, including one in the Findlay district.

"We just don't want to have to deliver bad news during the holiday season," says Fosgate. "Families are together. We want everybody to be happy during the holiday season."



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.