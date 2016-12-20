Toledo's GRP sees growth in past 5 years

The local economy might not be as grim as some people think.

In fact, in the last five years, Toledo’s Gross Regional Product, or GRP, has grown 25 percent, which is 5 percent more than the U.S. National Average.

In 2015, Ohio was the eighth largest exporting state and exported goods to 215 countries and territories.

Many of the area’s top employers are major exporters, including companies like Fiat-Chrysler, Libbey, Whirlpool and Andersons, to name a few.

