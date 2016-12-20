2 locals, 2 children receive 'Carnegie Medals' for courageous acts

Monday, Dec. 20, 21 individuals throughout the United States and Canada received a Carnegie Medal and were recognized for their acts of outstanding civilian heroism.

The awards are presented to those who risk their lives at an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

This year, two local people and two children were selected to receive the awards.

Locals Awarded

R. Wayne Trivette of Metamora, Ohio and Timothy A. Holtz of Jasper, Michigan, saved Grace E. Makula from burning, July 21, 2015.

Makula, 25, was badly injured after being in a head-on-head vehicle collision. Trivette was traveling on the same roadway when he witnessed the accident.

Trivette stopped at the scene and helped three children to safety from the backseat of Makula’s sport utility vehicle.

Flames began breaking out from the engine as Trivette tried to open the passenger door, but the door was jammed.

Holtz, 35, business operator, responded from a job site nearby. He leaned through the window to cut Makula’s seatbelt and carried her to safety. Makula was treated for several injuries but was not burned.

Children Awarded

Natalie Renee Marti,11, of Sheboyan Falls, Wisconsin, saved Jenna J. Martin, 9, and died while trying to save Benjamin L. Martin, 10, and Carter J. Maki, 7, from burning, January 26, 2016.

At night, Natalie discovered a fire from the basement of the two-story home while her siblings were asleep in the bedrooms on the second-floor.

She woke and led her sister Jenna down the stairs to safety. She turned back into the building and attempted to save Benjamin and Carter.

First responders located Natalie, Benjamin, and Carter together, all unresponsive from smoke inhalation.

Carter died that night, Natalie the next morning, and Benjamin one day later.

Kiera Vera Larsen,10, of El Cajon, California died saving Emmah Gusich, 2, from being struck by a vehicle, February 22, 2016.

Emmah was playing behind a parked sport utility vehicle on a sloped residential driveway when the car began rolling backward toward her. Kiera pushed her aside and out of the vehicle’s path when she was struck.

Emmah survived with minor scrapes, Kiera later died of her injuries

The Carnegie award was created by Andrew Carnegie after a mine incident in January 1904 that claimed 181 lives. The victims included men who went into the mine to rescue others. Mr. Carnegie was so moved by the act that he created a fund for the heroes or the next kin, in cases of death.

“I do not expect to stimulate or create heroism by this Fund,” Mr. Carnegie wrote, "But I do believe that, if the hero is injured in his bold attempt to serve or save his fellows, he and those dependent upon him should not suffer pecuniarily.”

More than $37 million has been given to awardees or their survivors since the Fund was created.

Full list of recipients:

Peter F. Pontzer - Fairfox, Va.

Duncan O.C. Harris - Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Ryan P. Rollinger - Harrisonburg, S.D.

William E. Ramirez - Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Natalie Renee Martin, deceased - Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Nathan Ryan Reynolds - Claremont, Calif.

R. Wayne Trivette - Metamora, Ohio

Timothy A. Holtz II - Sand Creek, Mich.

Clark Whitecalf - Gallivan, Sask.

Cody Fields - Silver Spring, Md.

Brian Nesbitt - Germantown, Md.

Shei'Londa S. Brooks - Houston, Texas

Lori Doppelheuer Kearney - Maysville, Ky.

Ivan R. Romero, Jr. - Antelope, Calif.

Dennis D. Swenson Cornucopia, Wis.

Calvin Bradley Stein - Madoc, Ont.

Kiera Vera Larsen - El Cajon, Calif.

Damian Bell - Pleasant Hill, Iowa

Joseph Kolanchick - Albany, N.Y.

Joshua Gary Grimmett - Boise, Idaho

Robert M. Shaw, Jr. - Wallingford, Conn.

