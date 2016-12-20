Man in court pledges innocence, yells 'I ain't no rapist' at camera

A Toledo man is continues to pledge his innocence after being accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding his 1-year-old child hostage back in November.

During his pretrial Tuesday, Mark Holmes, 37, looked directly at a WTOL camera shouting “I ain't no rapist. I hope you got that on camera."

In court, the judge set a pretrial date for Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.

Last month, Holmes pleaded not guilty on five different charges, including rape, kidnapping, domestic violence, endangering children and inducing panic. His bond totals more than $500,000.

Prosecutors claim Holmes tortured and held his girlfriend and baby captive inside his north Toledo home.

