Subzero temps are no match for classic Nintendo game system

It sure was cold Tuesday morning, but some gamers still waited in line to get their hands on the classic Nintendo.

Some 40 to 50 people braved the single digits to get their hands on the Nintendo game system.

It was on a first come first serve basis, with just a few dozen systems available at the Best Buy on Monroe Street.

Many waited hours with little sleep.

“I just got off work and came immediately here, so a little tired and getting ready to go home, hopefully have a Nintendo and now I will have a Nintendo,” David Doran said.

Tickets to buy the device were handed out to 23 people.

