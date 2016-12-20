The Salvation Army begins toy distribution for families

The Salvation Army is providing Christmas for those who might not otherwise have one.

Toy distribution began Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.

The Salvation Army has solicited from the public and other entities to collect toys and other gifts for the less fortunate.

"We have more toys probably than ever, and I think the community just has been great in their response this year in realizing the need that's out there, and so they've poured out the toys this year,” said Major Susan Kelly.

Those getting the gifts needed to register in advance for the Christmas assistance program. Parents who registered get to pick out four presents for each child for free. This year, there is a lot to choose from.

"All it takes is something small to make a big difference in someone's life,” says Kelly. “It's as simple as buying a toy or a bag of toys and knowing that that will make a huge difference in the lives of families who are struggling today."

Meanwhile, the Red Kettle Campaign is still behind on donations from last year, so if you see a bell ringer while doing your holiday shopping, they'd appreciate your spare change!

