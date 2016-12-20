New age-progressed photos of missing Skelton brothers released

The national center for missing and exploited children released new age-progressed photos of the Skelton brothers.

Tanner, 11; Alexander, 13; and Alexander, 15, went missing in 2010. The age-progression photos include photos of what they looked like when they went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police online or by calling 517-636-0689.

The boys’ disappearance happened during a Thanksgiving visitation in 2010 after their father gave the boys to an unknown group of people. Their father, John Skelton, is currently behind bars for unlawful imprisonment.

The disappearance was featured on a show called Crime Watch Daily in 2015 in hopes of finding any new leads in the case.

The Morenci Police Department is still receiving tips but not enough to break the story.

