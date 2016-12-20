2nd suspect arrested in Western Michigan student's death

Police say a second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Western Michigan University student during an apparent robbery last week.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says in a statement the 20-year-old Muskegon native was arrested without incident Thursday and will be jailed in Kalamazoo. His name wasn't released pending an arraignment, which police say could take place Monday.

Prosecutors already charged Western Michigan basketball player Jovieair Kennedy with murder and armed robbery in the shooting of 19-year-old Jacob Jones at an off-campus Kalamazoo apartment on Dec. 8. Kennedy, who's from Muskegon, was denied bond.

The charging document says others were present at the shooting.

Kennedy appeared in eight games for the Broncos this season, but wasn't on the roster after the shooting.

