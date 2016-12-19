'Vote for Miracles' campaign ends Tuesday

It's the season of giving and you can help a great cause with just a few clicks of your mouse.

Tuesday is the last day for the 'Vote for Miracles' campaign.

Mercy Children's Hospital in Toledo is currently in second place.

First place wins $50,000 and second wins $20,000.

The hospital says the extra cash will help buy equipment and provide services to families with sick children.

