Dave's Running donates over $18,000 to local charities

Dave's Running is getting into the holiday spirit of giving.

The local business donated more than $18,000 to local charities.

Twelve charities received donations, including Cherry Street Mission Ministries and Hannah's Socks.

The money was raised in part by the Turkey Chase Thanksgiving Day 5K and Miracle on Main Street 5K. Dave's Running puts on both events.

"Part of the core mission of Dave's Running Shop is to give back to the community," said Dave's Running event coordinator Clint McCormick. "They've taken care of us for 40 some years, and it's just a good thing to be able to contribute, especially around the holidays."

Olander Park also received a donation from the shop. The park system is having to make cuts after forgetting to file the paperwork to put a levy on the November ballot.

