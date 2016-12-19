Actor Ashton Kutcher shares Toledo man's inspiring recovery story

Word is getting out about the work being done at Racing for Recovery both locally here in Toledo and on a much larger scale too.

Actor Ashton Kutcher shared a video on his Facebook Monday outlining Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell’s journey to recovery.

The video was posted Monday afternoon and within the first 11 hours, it reached 91,000 people.

Crandell says the simple share on Facebook made his day.

His wife and coworkers shared the post with him and he was shocked his story traveled so far.

“It’s just a great tool for more people to learn about our program,” Crandell said. “It’s pretty exciting and kind of odd at the same time.”

Todd does not know how Ashton Kutcher learned of his story, but he did message the actor to thank him for spreading the word. He believes this opportunity could help other addicts find the resources they need.

“Our slogan here is with sobriety, anything is possible. And this is yet another clear example of what I am always talking about,” explained Crandell. “If you continue to do the right thing and persevere not only your life gets better, but your friends and family as well.”

Todd also told Kutcher in his message he would love to further share his story to continue impacting lives locally and across the U.S.

