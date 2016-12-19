Woman sent to the hospital in single-vehicle accident in Madison Twp.

A single-vehicle accident in Madison Township sent a woman to the hospital Monday evening.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Carolyn Kear, 69, was driving her 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on US Route 30 near the US Route 68 overpass.

At about 7:20 p.m., Kear's vehicle traveled off the road onto the median and struck a bridge guard rail before coming to a rest.

She was taken by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Kear was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

