D.A.R.T Unit helping families affected by heroin epidemic

With Toledo's drug epidemic impacting so many families, Lucas County Sheriff's Office Drug Abuse Response Team, or D.A.R.T. Unit, is reaching out to those affected by drugs in a new way.

While you don't always associate treatment and counseling with law enforcement, the D.A.R.T Unit is looking to change that to combat the drug epidemic in Lucas County.

They have licensed counselors on staff and are creating an educational program for family members of those dealing with addictions.

"With this epidemic, you have to hit every single avenue,” said Tamme Smith a counselor with D.A.R.T. “It's about education, it's about prevention, you have to reach every single person."

The D.A.R.T Unit's Family to Family Educational Group will last four weeks. They will discuss treatment programs, have Narcan training, discuss grief and loss, and tough love for their family members. The D.A.R.T Unit is partnering with Racing for Recovery to put the program together.



"I can't think of anything that's more unique and cutting edge than actually working with law enforcement,” said Todd Crandell, founder of Racing for Recovery. “That seems odd, but yet for us it's makes perfect sense because they are on the front lines of this opiate epidemic. They are seeing people in the battle or in the depths of a heroin addiction and for us to be involved as a resource to help them, it’s remarkable.”

The program’s first cycle will begin on January 23rd at 5:00 p.m. at the Racing for Recovery office on 6303 Trust Drive in Holland. Family to Family is a free program, but space is limited.

Together the D.A.R.T unit and Racing for Recovery staff hope families will be more informed and connected to resources.



"Our thought process was, we wanted to do something different, not just a regular support group for the families because that is out there, they are already doing that,” said Tamme Smith, counselor with the D.A.R.T Unit. “But what we wanted to do is actually educate the families on what it was that their loved one's going to be going through while they are going through recovery."

If you are interested in signing up for the Family to Family Educational Group you can call Racing for Recovery at 419-824-8462. They plan to do a second cycle of the same program after the first group of family members complete the program.

