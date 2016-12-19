Surviving a winter emergency in your car

With Christmas less than a week away, millions of drivers across the country will be hitting roadways to see their loved ones. But with the recent frigid weather and heavy snow across the country, getting stranded in your car, especially in a snowstorm, could be deadly.

According to Ready Wisconsin, preparation gives you the best chances of surviving an emergency while on the road.

Winter Survival Kit

Before you leave for your trip, make sure to put together a winter survival kit. These items could be life-saving in an emergency.

Always carry items that could help your car if it gets stuck in the snow, including a shovel and road salt, sand, or cat litter to use for traction.

Make sure you have basic items in case your car breaks down. Make sure to put reflector gear, a whistle, and distress flag in your kit to attract attention. Keep jumper cables if you need a quick jump and a spare tire, tire iron, and car jack if you have a flat. Basic tools and a knife might also come in handy. Also keep a tow chain or rope in case you need to get towed.

Always bring a charged cell phone with you to call for help in case of an emergency. Have a charger that can plug into your car lighter.

Keep a first aid kit in your car in case you get into an accident and need to administer first aid to yourself or one of your passengers. Extra medication should be included.

If you are a long way from help, be prepared for being stranded for an extended period of time. Keep extra blankets, socks, hats, and mittens in your kit. Also have small sacks and water to keep you and your passengers nourished. A flashlight for light and matches and candles for warmth may also be a crucial in an emergency.

Finally, have a battery-powered radio to stay updated on the latest weather reports, especially if you are stuck in a storm.

It is suggested you keep the items inside the car rather than the trunk because the trunk door may be frozen shut.

What to do in an emergency

Just as it is important to bring the necessary items in case of an emergency, it is also important to have a plan.

If possible, call 911 on your cell phone. Give them the best description of your location. Let them know where you were coming from and where you are headed. Do not hang up until they explain what to do next and follow their instructions.

Tie the distress flag to your antenna, turn on your dome light, and turn on your flashers to draw attention to your car. Make sure at least one person in the car is awake to keep watch for other cars.

Stay in your car as much as possible and do not overexert yourself trying to dig out of snow.

Keep in mind snow can plug up your exhaust system, which could cause carbon monoxide to enter your car. To keep that from happening, try to keep snow from building up inside your exhaust pipe and only run the engine for 10 minutes every hour.

When you're in an emergency, it is important to stay calm and do not expect to be comfortable. Survival is always more important than comfort.

