The younger, the better: New law expands STEM education, Imagination Station

Thanks to a bill signed by Governor John Kasich, younger students will have access to courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM for short.

The younger the better, says Toledo's local science center, as there is a demand for people to choose STEM careers.

Before Governor Kasich signed the bill, the STEM education courses were only open to sixth-graders through 12th-graders. Now, it's open to kindergartners through 12th-graders.

At the Imagination Station, they say it's important to get kids involved in STEM as young as possible, something they do every day in their "Idea Lab."

Sloan Eberly Mann, the director of STEM Education, says careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are the careers of the future. She says there's going to be a huge demand for these jobs, but there aren't people to fill the spots.

"There's a stat from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that says they'll be about one million jobs - more jobs - created between 2012 and 2022, and we're going to need to find young people to really get excited and engaged in the STEM fields to fill those jobs," said Eberly Mann.

The Idea Lab helps get kids interested by showing them the fun side of STEM, using pieces of computers, bins of batteries and plenty of tools.

According to the Imagination Station, students interested in STEM fields by eighth grade are three times more likely to choose a STEM major and career.

Eberly Mann says kindergarten is the perfect age to start getting kids interested in STEM because they're naturally curious.

