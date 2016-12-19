Funeral to be held Tuesday for murdered teen

The funeral for Logan Green, the murdered 18-year-old University of Toledo student, is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Logan's obituary is posted on the Newcomer Funeral Home's website.

According to Logan's family, he left his home December 5 to head to his job at UPS.

Police say his body was discovered in his car in the 3400 block of West Alexis Road on December 9.

An employee working across the street says Logan and his car were found at an apartment complex. Police haven't released any information since then, like if there are any suspects.

People who knew Logan commented on the funeral home's website that he was "such a good man" and "fun and energetic."

The obituary ends with saying: "While we all lost a piece of the future in his passing, for we can only imagine all he would have become and done, we also can remember that we are better for having loved him, and marvel at all he accomplished in his short time here on earth."

Logan's family will receive people Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at night at the Newcomer Funeral Home, which is 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.

The funeral begins at 6 p.m.

