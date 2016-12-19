Toledo Fire uses thermal imaging to show real danger of space heaters

A space heater may have helped cause a fire that forced a family from their home.

A space heater was plugged into an extension cord in the home on Pilgrim Road, and the wall socket sparked. Fortunately, a mother, her six daughters and a baby got out safely.

Lt. Matt Hertzfeld, of Toledo fire, said these types of fires can and should be avoided.

Monday, the Toledo Fire Department exampled the dangers of the appliance in a way people may have never seen before.

At Fire Station 16 on Dorr Street, he placed a space heater a foot away from a lounge chair.

"So as you can see the temperature of the chair and ambient room air is 71 degrees," Hertzfeld said.

He also used a thermal imaging camera to show what happens when the heater is too close.

“It’s at 98 degrees now at the hottest point, and the danger here is that it will raise the temperature of that material, that combustible-material chair, could raise it to a spontaneous ignition point to where that chair starts on fire because of that radiated heat,” said Hertzfeld.

If you look closely through the thermal imaging camera, you can see the heat vapors circulate around the chair.

Lt. Hertzfeld said if the heater is left unattended, even with nothing touching it, the radiating heat could cause a tragedy.

“I think it changes the story entirely when you can see it and you can see the temperature rise on the tick and you can see the temperature rise over the surface of that chair,” Hertzfeld said.

Bedding can be even more vulnerable to spontaneous fires. It's thinner than the fabric on the chair. The camera showed temperatures starting in the 70s but quickly rose to 87.

Toledo Fire and Rescue always sees an increase in space heater fires every winter.

“This heater should be in the room that you are in, and if you leave that room it should follow you or turn it off,” Hertzfeld said.

He also says space heaters should always be three feet away from kids, pets and anything that can catch fire.

