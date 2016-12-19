Volunteers help set up for Christmas gift distribution program

A Christmas tradition is almost ready to go for Lucas County parents.

All day Monday, the Salvation Army and its many volunteers have been at the UAW Local 12 hall in central Toledo setting up for the Christmas assistance program gift distribution.

Parents will be able to shop Tuesday and Wednesday and pick out four presents for their kids for free.

All of the presents are donated by the community.

"They come from all over," said Major Scott Kelly of the Salvation Army. "We've had some companies here this morning, we have some school groups in loading trucks and sorting things out and getting set up and ready to go."

More than 2,000 families will choose from about 20,000 toys for their children.

Looking to help out as many families as possible, The Salvation Army is in its most important week of raising money.

Luckily, their Red Kettle Campaign may have gotten big boost from a former Buckeye.

Ezekiel Elliott has been scoring touchdowns all year for the Dallas Cowboys, and after one of his scores Sunday night, he ran passed the end zone and jumped into a large Salvation Army kettle.

The refs did throw a 15-yard penalty flag, but the NFL announced Monday that Elliott won’t be fined for the celebration.

Planned or not, the act came at a crucial time for the Salvation Army in Toledo.

The Red Kettle Campaign finishes up Saturday afternoon on Christmas Eve, and last week the organization said they were $35,000 behind in donations this year. Not as many people are dropping money into the buckets outside local stores.

But could Elliott’s fun touchdown stunt, and the excitement it has generated, help make up the gap?

“I think it could be a very big encouragement for people to support us in these last few days of our kettle campaign, and to think that Zeke Elliott would do that is kind of fun for us to think about as well,” said Major Scott Kelly.

The Salvation Army’s nationwide Twitter account seized on the moment tweeting, “Zeke made an important contribution for the @dallascowboys tonight. Can you contribute to the millions in need?”

In the first 12 hours after, a Lt. Colonel from the Salvation Army said they received more than $180,000 in online donations - A 61 percent increase from the same time period last week.

