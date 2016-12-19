Homicides linked to domestic violence becoming a heartbreaking trend

This year has seen several heartbreaking stories where loved ones turned the guns on each other in a domestic violence dispute.

Lt. Joe Heffernan said domestic violence has tragically been a driver for homicides in 2016.

The recent death of Cora Campbell marks the tenth domestic violence homicide investigation for Toledo police in 2016. Campbell was shot and killed in front of her 10-month-old baby by her husband.

Earlier this summer, city of Toledo dispatcher Tina Warren was shot and killed before her husband turned the gun on himself inside their home.

In September, Denise Glover was shot in the head by her longtime boyfriend Maurice Kenney after an argument.

Only a month later, Tiffiney Mohn's three children told police they have not seen their mother for several days. Mohn's body was found in her garage. Her live-in boyfriend Christopher Mominee is facing charges in her murder.

All four women were mothers. Their violent deaths have left their children parent-less.

It is a crime Toledo police work to prevent, but say they are often a silent crime and difficult to prevent.

Toledo police say the best way to prevent domestic violence crimes is to offer those in violent situations help and a way out.

Local law enforcement work with organizations to devise exit plans so those abused in a relationship can get away from their attacker.

Police encourage victims of domestic violence to call the 24-hour crisis response at (419-)-245-3324 or their local law enforcement.

