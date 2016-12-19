Toledo mental health hospital to receive state money

Representative Michael Ashford (D) announced Monday the release of $68,200 in-state dollars to the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services in Toledo. The money will be allocated towards enhanced fire protection at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital (NOPH) in Lucas County.

“As a long time care provider for one of our state’s most vulnerable populations, NOPH has always maintained the safety of their patients as a top priority,” said Ashford in a press release. “These renovations will help to prevent the spread of toxic smoke and potentially save many lives, should an emergency situation ever occur.”

According to the press release, the project will include improving access to smoke dampers for required testing, and also sealing penetrations in rated walls throughout the hospital.

NOPH is one of six regional psychiatric hospitals operating under the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

These facilities provide short-term, intensive treatment to patients in both inpatient and community-supported environments. They also deliver care to patients committed by the courts.

