UT to receive state funding for elevator improvements

State Representative Michael Ashford (D) announced Monday the release of more than $1.6 million in state funds to the University of Toledo for major upgrades to the elevator system.

Funding for the ongoing project was approved by the state Controlling Board, which oversees state spending.

“The state’s continued investment in UT shows that Ohio is serious about providing safe, world-class education facilities for our leaders of tomorrow,” said Ashford in a press release. “As our students are going to and from their classes, the safety and reliability of our infrastructure should be the least of their worries. I look forward to seeing the completion of this project and the peace of mind these updates will provide for the entire university community.”

The money will fund phase two of the project, which includes upgrades to the 40 to 50-year-old elevators in five academic buildings. These include Snyder Memorial, Ritter Astrophysical Research Center, UT Law Center, McMaster Hall and Palmer Hall. Three elevator cabs will also be replaced in Carlson Library.

According to the press release, many of the elevators have had no major work since their initial installation and are missing important safety features.

The improvements will bring the elevators up to code, as well as minimize maintenance, increase safety and bring a modern appearance.

