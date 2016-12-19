Support available for people grieving during the holidays

The holiday season is supposed to be a joyous time. But counselors say if you're grieving a loved one this holiday season, don't be afraid to ask for help and make a plan.

"Instead of having three or four holiday parties, maybe just go to one," said Robert Beisser, Bereavement Coordinator at ProMedica Hospice. "Or maybe instead of having a huge house with decorations, maybe not have as many decorations in the house. Instead of having a huge tree, maybe having a small, little tree."

Experts say instead of worrying about taking on crowded malls for shopping, families can help out at a charity instead or make Christmas cards together.

Another necessity is staying healthy during the holidays.

"Also be able to be good for yourself. Get the rest you need. Eat properly. Also, just try to find some different activities to make you feel more energized

as the holidays get closer," Beisser said.

It's also important to have a grief partner.

"Someone who is there to listen when needed, without judgment," Beisser said. "They are there to listen and guide. Not to tell them what to do or say, but help them find a way to enjoy the holidays, remember their loved ones and share stories from past holidays that can help them get through those."

If you are looking for information about grief support groups, here are some resources:

Adult Grief Support Group

2nd Tuesday each month

6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Sujkowski Funeral Home

Alexis Road

Adult Grief Support Group

4th Tuesday of each month

6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Aspen Grove Assisted Living

Secor Road, Lambertville

Love Is Forever Children's Grief Support

Ages 6 - 16

Call Rob Beisser for dates/locations

419-824-7400

