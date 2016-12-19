Santa brings healing spirit to cancer patients at Mercy Health

A special visitor went to cheer up a group of people who might need it most this Christmas season.

For patients undergoing treatment at the Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center, having Santa come visit them brings a little bit of joy during a tough time.

"Between our connection, one of us might get a little healed," said Santa Claus, known as "Santa Anthony."

Santa brought love to men and women at a time when battling cancer can be draining. He also brought songs, good cheer, kind words of love and hope and even small gifts for the patients.

"They treat you like your life matters to them, you know," said Vivian Bosse, patient at Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center. "It's a really great feeling."

Mercy Health believes in treating the whole person - mind, body and spirit.

"And spreading love, faith and a little bit of hope during this time of year is what really makes all of the difference," said Sarah Bednarski, spokesperson at Mercy Health.

Santa offered a different kind of medicine, much different than the intense chemo these patients are receiving, but just as powerful - love.

"Touching each other physically but also touch each others heart - opens up and woah, it's like you're in a different reality," Santa said. "I've had miracles happen personally."

Miracles of healing, maybe not for the physical body but for the spirit and mind. The wish of one patient was quite simple.

"I just... want peace," said Bosse. "Peace on earth, I guess that's it."

Peace with what is and peace for others.

"They say we're all one," said Santa. "Whether it's from scripture or whatever religion. We're all one in spirit and in mind and in heart."

